Irish Post Shop
Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard dies in Dublin collision
News

Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard dies in Dublin collision

Glen Hansard, pictured here in 2017 performing at an event outside the Dáil to protest against Ireland's homeless situation, has died at the age of 56 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

GLEN HANSARD, the Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter, has passed away at the age of 56 following a road traffic collision. 

The star died following a single-vehicle collision in Lucan in the early hours of this morning. 

Paying tribute, Dublin band Aslan described Hansard as 'a remarkable artist whose music touched so many lives'.

Gardaí said they responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on the R109 Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, between Tinkers Hill (R121) and Rugged Lane at around 4.30am today. 

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later," added a garda statement. 

Hansard's management company, ATC, later confirmed his passing. 

"With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin," read a statement. 

"Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. 

"The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene. 

"As this matter remains the subject of an active garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time."

Career

Hansard began his professional music career with The Frames in 1990 and also released five albums as a solo artist.

In 2006, he linked up with Markéta Irglová to form folk-rock duo The Swell Season.

The pair also starred together in the Irish romantic film, Once, for which they wrote they soundtrack. 

One of the songs from the film, Falling Slowly, saw Hansard and Irglová win the 2008 Oscar for Best Original Song. 

While primarily a musician, Hansard made a handful of other screen appearances, his most memorable being as Outspan Foster in the 1991 film, The Commitments. 

Hansard was also known for supporting charities and regularly took part in the Dublin Simon Community's Christmas Eve busking session to support the city's homeless.

'Absolutely devastated'

In their statement, Aslan expressed their shock at Hansard's passing. 

"We are absolutely devastated to hear of the tragic passing of the incredibly talented Glen Hansard," they said. 

"We're here in the rehearsal studio, and the news has completely floored us.  

"Glen was a remarkable artist whose music touched so many lives, and his loss will be felt far and wide.  

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and all who loved him during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Glen."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin commented: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard.  

"A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years.  

"My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Glen Hansard

Related
News 2 years ago

Irish musicians honour Shane MacGowan on Late Late Show with rendition of Rainy Night in Soho

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 3 years ago

Glen Hansard and Imelda May rendition of Fairytale of New York divides Late Late Show viewers

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 years ago

Bono to join stars for online Christmas Eve busk to raise funds for Dublin's homeless

By: Ryan O'Donnell

Latest
News 1 day ago

Arrival of three ‘magnificent’ lions marks conservation milestone at Belfast Zoo

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Connolly praises ‘inextricable links’ between Ireland and Australia

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Renewed appeal over missing Irishwoman Deirdre Jacob

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

Hundreds of children join celebration honouring Ireland’s ‘greatest athlete’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Investigation underway after homeless man’s body found at recycling centre

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 2 days ago

Mayo overcome Kerry to end 75-year wait for All-Ireland glory 

By: Gerard Donaghy