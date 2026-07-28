Investigation underway after homeless man’s body found at recycling centre

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a homeless man’s body was found at a recycling centre.

The body of 35-year-old Andrew Haire was found at the site in Clondalkin at around 9pm on July 24.

A post-mortem examination has since been conducted although gardaí have confirmed that the results will not be released for “operational reasons”.

Officers in Ronanstown state they are investigating “all of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Haire”.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist Mr Haire's family and the police force has urged anyone who was recently in contact with him to contact them.

“Mr. Haire had been availing of welfare and homeless services in the Dublin and Cork city centres in the recent past,” they said in a statement.

“Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing the movements of Mr. Haire between Friday 17th July and Friday 24th July 2026,” they added.

“It is believed that Mr. Haire was in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork city centres during this time.

“It is requested that anybody who knew or interacted with Mr. Haire during this time or has any information which may be of assistance to this investigation to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

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