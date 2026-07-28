Irish-founded communications agency Eulogy becomes employee-owned

A LONGSTANDING Irish-founded communications agency in London has become employee-owned marking a “new era” for the firm.

Founded in 1997 by Sligo man Adrian Brady, Eulogy has since amassed clients across Britain and further afield, including the likes of NatWest, Virgin Media O2 and Amazon.

This week, the firm announced it has transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

“The decision to move to an EOT is one born of being fiercely independent: in our people and client-focused mindset,” founder Brady, who is now Chairman at the firm, explained.

“In a market of endless consolidation and with the decline and sunsetting of some legendary, long-established agencies we wanted a very different future,” he added.

“One based on continuity and consistency, all underpinned by independent, creative thinking.”

Eulogy’s new EOT status places ownership of the business into the hands of the employees and the Trust.

The firm will continue its focus on "excellence in client service across PR, social and influencer marketing, advertising, paid media and insights" it confirmed in a statement issued this week.

“We are excited that our EOT ensures Eulogy passes on this thinking and opportunity to the next generation,” Brady adds.

“It’s a structure that allows us to continue to think and act in a truly independent way. Now, all at Eulogy can be masters of their own destiny,” he explained.

“In this new era, our client partners will continue to receive the same high level of service and team commitment we pride ourselves on, bolstered by an environment where the team is set up for long-term security and success.”

This week’s announcement follows other recent changes at Eulogy. In May the firm appointed Joss Freestone and Rich Ware as Managing Directors.

The agency has also recently enjoyed a brand relaunch and refreshed industry positioning.

“Eulogy has always been a people business and building on that is intentional,” Jen Smith, Director of People and Operations at Eulogy, explains.

“Our relationships, the way we support one another, and the culture we create together are what make this such a special place to work,” she added.

“Investing in our people isn't something new; it's part of who we've always been, and it's fundamental to who we want to be in the future.”

"The Employee Ownership Trust gives everyone the opportunity to benefit from our shared success.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.