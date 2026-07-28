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Hundreds of children join celebration honouring Ireland’s ‘greatest athlete’
Sport

Hundreds of children join celebration honouring Ireland’s ‘greatest athlete’

HUNDREDS of children took part in an athletics events held in honour of Irish middle distance running champion Ciara Mageean.

The event, which took place during the 123.ie National Senior Track & Field Championships over the weekend, saw 400 young athletes from clubs across Ireland join the European champion for the special 'Run with Ciara' celebration.

Olympian Ciara Mageean with over 400 young participants during a run to recognise her achievements to Irish Athletics during day two of the 123.ie National Senior Track & Field Championships 2026 at Morton Stadium in Dublin

“The tribute provided one of the most memorable moments of the weekend as the Irish athletics community came together to honour one of the country's greatest-ever athletes,” a spokesperson for Athletics Ireland said.

Elsewhere over the weekend Sophie O'Sullivan, of Ballymore Cobh AC, and Benjamin Richardson, of Waterford AC, both rewrote championship records with impressive victories, while Cian McPhillips, of UCD AC, won the men’s 800m, securing his first outdoor title.

Cian McPhillips on his way to winning the men's 800m final during day two of the championships

McPhillips claimed the first senior outdoor 800m title of his career, with a 1:47.76 finish.

“I'm getting there, it was a good run,” he said after the race.

“It was a very frustrating start to the year,” he added.

“I had to get surgery on my jaw, had to get a cyst removed and four teeth taken out. I've only been back running properly since May and, thankfully, it's been smooth sailing since.

“It was a bit depressing for a couple of months, but hopefully this trajectory can continue."

Sophie O'Sullivan of Ballymore Cobh A.C., Cork, celebrates with supporters after winning the women's 1500m final

Richardson won the men's 100m title in a Championship record of 10.13, after also winning the 100m sprint the day before.

O'Sullivan reclaimed the women's 1500m title on July 26, with a 4:05.62 finish, eclipsing the previous mark of 4:07.09, set by her mother, Sonia O'Sullivan, in 1995.

"I'm excited for the European Championships," said O'Sullivan. "I'll get back to training over the next couple of weeks and hopefully do something special."

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See More: Athletes, Ciara Mageean, Ireland, Sophie O'Sullivan

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