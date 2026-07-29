Mother and daughter who died in Co. Cavan collision named locally

A MOTHER and daughter who died following a collision in Co. Cavan last week have been named locally.

Nell Saffron Raven, 53, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a flatbed van, at around 4.30pm on Friday, July 24.

Ms Raven's 10-year-old daughter, Irena Raven Mereacre, was taken to Temple Street Hospital in a critical condition but sadly passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Local Gaelic club Drumlane GFC offered their condolences to the loved ones of the mother and daughter.

"On behalf of all at Drumlane GFC, we extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies to the Raven family on the very sad passing of Nell Raven and her beloved daughter Irena," read a statement.

"At this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and all who knew and cherished them.

"We stand in solidarity with you in your grief and extend our heartfelt support.

"May Nell and Irena rest together in eternal peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís."

Irena was a pupil at Milltown National School in Drumlane, which today shared a post on social media saying the school community had been left 'heartbroken at the tragic loss'.

It also posted a link to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise funds to support the family of the mother and daughter.

"We hope the donations received on this page will at the very least relieve some financial pressures on the family while they try to cope with this devastating loss," read the appeal.

Donations to the fundraiser, which has so far received more than €7,000, can be made by clicking here.

Ms Raven — who is believed to be from Britain originally — and her daughter Irena will be laid to rest on Saturday at Drumlane cemetery following a funeral service at St Patrick's Church.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.