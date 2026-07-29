Irish Post Shop
Mother and daughter who died in Co. Cavan collision named locally
News

Mother and daughter who died in Co. Cavan collision named locally

Nell Saffron Raven and her daughter Irena Raven Mereacre (Image: GoFundMe)

A MOTHER and daughter who died following a collision in Co. Cavan last week have been named locally. 

Nell Saffron Raven, 53, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a flatbed van, at around 4.30pm on Friday, July 24. 

Ms Raven's 10-year-old daughter, Irena Raven Mereacre, was taken to Temple Street Hospital in a critical condition but sadly passed away on Tuesday afternoon. 

Local Gaelic club Drumlane GFC offered their condolences to the loved ones of the mother and daughter. 

"On behalf of all at Drumlane GFC, we extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies to the Raven family on the very sad passing of Nell Raven and her beloved daughter Irena," read a statement. 

"At this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and all who knew and cherished them.  

"We stand in solidarity with you in your grief and extend our heartfelt support. 

"May Nell and Irena rest together in eternal peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís."

Irena was a pupil at Milltown National School in Drumlane, which today shared a post on social media saying the school community had been left 'heartbroken at the tragic loss'.

It also posted a link to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise funds to support the family of the mother and daughter. 

"We hope the donations received on this page will at the very least relieve some financial pressures on the family while they try to cope with this devastating loss," read the appeal. 

Donations to the fundraiser, which has so far received more than €7,000, can be made by clicking here. 

Ms Raven — who is believed to be from Britain originally — and her daughter Irena will be laid to rest on Saturday at Drumlane cemetery following a funeral service at St Patrick's Church. 

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Cavan

Related
News 3 days ago

Woman dies and girl critical after Co. Cavan collision 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cavan collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Co. Cavan man dies in collision in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Arrival of three ‘magnificent’ lions marks conservation milestone at Belfast Zoo

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Connolly praises ‘inextricable links’ between Ireland and Australia

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Renewed appeal over missing Irishwoman Deirdre Jacob

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

Hundreds of children join celebration honouring Ireland’s ‘greatest athlete’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Investigation underway after homeless man’s body found at recycling centre

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 2 days ago

Mayo overcome Kerry to end 75-year wait for All-Ireland glory 

By: Gerard Donaghy