The one skincare habit dermatologists actually agree on

ASK a dermatologist for their honest opinion on skincare routines and you’ll often get the same advice.

All too often, people swap products faster than their skin can respond to them. A serum gets two weeks before it’s replaced while a retinol goes back in the drawer at the first sign of flaking.

None of this is really about the wrong product, it’s about not giving the products enough time to work. Skin renews itself on a cycle measured in weeks, not days.

Dermatologists debate the exact figure but every estimate goes well beyond the two weeks most people will use a product before giving up on it.

The first six weeks are the most important

This is particularly important with retinoids. Anyone starting to use one for the first time usually notices dryness or flaking and is tempted to stop trying the product.

The British Cosmetic Dermatology Group’s patient guidance on topical retinoids is clear. The ingredients in these products speed up cell turnover and need a gradual introduction and, in the beginning, should only be used two or three nights a week.

Give up in week two and you’ll never discover just what the product can do for your skin. A well-formulated starting range like Image Skincare makes that easier, with concentrations built for a gradual start.

The bottle matters as much as what’s in it

Vitamin C is one of the few actives where storage matters nearly as much as the ingredient itself. Pure vitamin C oxidises when it is exposed to air and light. Research on topical vitamin C stability shows that serum, which has gone from clear to amber, has usually lost most of its effectiveness.

Fewer products used for longer

A two or three-product routine used properly for two months will outperform a nine-step one abandoned after 10 days. Remember to layer thinnest to thickest, leave a minute between steps, and resist adding something new the moment a product doesn’t immediately deliver.

The common thread among Irish skincare brands built on this principle is patience and not any single hero ingredient.

Track the change you can't see day to day

A photo taken in the same light once a fortnight will tell you more than your mirror ever will, since day-to-day changes are often too small to register.

Most people stop using a product before it has had the time to prove itself as skin improves slowly. The correct products matter but the timeline you give them to work is even more important.