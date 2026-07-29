Woman charged after allegedly identifying Jeffrey Donaldson's abuse victims

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly identifying the victims of Jeffrey Donaldson, who was last month found guilty of numerous sexual offences.

The former DUP leader was convicted of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against two women when they were children.

As with other victims of sexual offences in Northern Ireland. Donaldson's victims are entitled to life-long anonymity and for 25 years after their death.

Police today said that a woman had been charged to court following an investigation into 'a breach of anonymity concerning a recent high-profile court case'.

"The 55-year-old was arrested in the Ballynahinch area on Tuesday, July 28, and has been charged with a breach of a lifetime ban on reporting the identity of alleged victim/s," added a statement.

"She is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 24.

"As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Donaldson, 63, is due to be sentenced for his crimes later this year, with the trial judge telling the former MP he was facing a lengthy spell behind bars.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.