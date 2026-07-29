Irish Post Shop
Woman charged after allegedly identifying Jeffrey Donaldson's abuse victims
News

Woman charged after allegedly identifying Jeffrey Donaldson's abuse victims

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly identifying the victims of Jeffrey Donaldson, who was last month found guilty of numerous sexual offences. 

The former DUP leader was convicted of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against two women when they were children. 

As with other victims of sexual offences in Northern Ireland. Donaldson's victims are entitled to life-long anonymity and for 25 years after their death. 

Police today said that a woman had been charged to court following an investigation into 'a breach of anonymity concerning a recent high-profile court case'.

"The 55-year-old was arrested in the Ballynahinch area on Tuesday, July 28, and has been charged with a breach of a lifetime ban on reporting the identity of alleged victim/s," added a statement. 

"She is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 24. 

"As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Donaldson, 63, is due to be sentenced for his crimes later this year, with the trial judge telling the former MP he was facing a lengthy spell behind bars. 

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Jeffrey Donaldson

Related
News 1 month ago

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to give up knighthood after child sex abuse conviction

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Politicians praise victims' 'courage' as Jeffrey Donaldson found guilty of historic child sex offences

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 years ago

Jeffrey Donaldson will face trial on abuse charges judge rules

By: Irish Post

Latest
News 1 day ago

Arrival of three ‘magnificent’ lions marks conservation milestone at Belfast Zoo

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Connolly praises ‘inextricable links’ between Ireland and Australia

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Renewed appeal over missing Irishwoman Deirdre Jacob

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

Hundreds of children join celebration honouring Ireland’s ‘greatest athlete’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Investigation underway after homeless man’s body found at recycling centre

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 2 days ago

Mayo overcome Kerry to end 75-year wait for All-Ireland glory 

By: Gerard Donaghy