Arrival of three ‘magnificent’ lions marks conservation milestone at Belfast Zoo

THREE young lions have arrived at Belfast Zoo just months after two lionesses died at the site.

The brothers, named Kumo, Djibo and Mao, are Northern Lions who were transferred from Zoo de La Boissière du Doré near Nantes in Western France earlier this month.

They have joined the Lion Habitat at the Cavehill site, which lost its final two Barbary lionesses in March.

Sisters Thheiba and Fidda, who were both aged 22, were euthanised after one started to experience mobility issues and began losing weight.

Belfast Zoo confirmed at the time that the decision was taken to euthanise her to end her suffering “after a veterinary assessment".

"Lions are highly social pride animals that rely on companionship within a group,” they explained.

"Thheiba and Fidda had lived together their entire lives and shared a very strong bond,’ they added.

“On veterinary advice, and to avoid significant stress and welfare challenges if left alone, Fidda was also euthanised."

This month the zoo is celebrating their new Northern Lions, whose arrival forms part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) Ex-Situ Programme (EEP) - which works to maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations of species in human care.

Northern Lions currently exist in the wild only in small areas of Western Africa, Central Africa and India but there are estimated thought to be less than 1000 of them, making the species endangered.

They are deemed ‘critically endangered’ in Western Africa, where there are less than 250 of them.

The lions are extinct in North Africa, Southern Europe and West Asia.

“We are thrilled to welcome these three magnificent Northern Lions to Belfast Zoo,” Nigel Simpson, Zoo Development Manager at Belfast Zoo, said.

“Their arrival is an important milestone, not only for the Zoo and our visitors, but also for the international conservation work that takes place behind the scenes,” he added.

“Every animal movement through the EEP is carefully planned to support the long-term health and sustainability of the species and we are proud to play our part in that global collaborative effort.”

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