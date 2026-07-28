Ryanair plans €50m expansion at Shannon Airport

RYANAIR is planning a major expansion at Shannon Airport which would see it become the airline’s largest aircraft maintenance facility in Ireland.

Plans submitted by the airline include a new four-bay aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar at the site.

The airline currently operates a three-bay maintenance hangar at the airport, supporting over 200 mechanics and engineering jobs.

As well as their new hangar Ryanair’s €50m plans also propose a new Ryanair Engineering Academy.

If approved the project, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland, would see 80 new apprenticeship roles created and support the training of over 400 additional aircraft mechanics between 2027 and 2031.

"Ryanair is delighted to announce a €50m investment in Shannon Airport for a new four-bay aircraft maintenance hangar and Engineering Academy,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said.

“This project is about jobs, skills and growth,” he added.

“Shannon already plays an important role in maintaining Ryanair's fleet, and this expansion will create hundreds of highly skilled engineering jobs while training the next generation of aircraft mechanics in Ireland,” he explained.

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Peter Burke has welcomed the planning application, claiming it “demonstrates the continued success of this Irish company's performance internationally”.

“The government through Enterprise Ireland is committed to scaling and building Irish multinationals that will help drive the Irish economy and our competitive advantage forward,” Minister Burke said.

“Ryanair's announcement today is evidence of that Irish multinational ambition in action, and we are delighted to support them on their Shannon expansion plans to include the establishment of a dedicated Ryanair Engineering Academy,” he added.

Subject to planning approval, Ryanair expects construction on the project to startin early 2027, with the new facility expected to enter operation in late 2028.

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