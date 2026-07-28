President Connolly praises ‘inextricable links’ between Ireland and Australia

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has praised the “inextricable links” between Ireland and Australia while welcoming the nation’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn to Dublin.

The President hosted a lunch in honour of Ms Mostyn at Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday afternoon. The event also marked 80 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Ms Mostyn was sworn in as the 28th Governor-General of Australia on 1 July 2024, making her the representative of King Charles in Australia.

During her swearing in speech, she pledged to bring “care” to the position.

“Care has a deep and resonant place in our Australian identity,” she said.

“It is the gentle thought and the outstretched hand that Australians have always been ready to share when great challenges present themselves.

“Care is the quieter, better part of ourselves. And it is that sense of care that I will seek to depict and amplify as I take on this role.”

In an address made at the lunch, President Connolly remarked on Ms Mostyn’s achievements in her role to date.

“Since taking up your role in 2024, you have placed an emphasis on a number of core issues including, though not exclusively, care, mental health, and violence against women,” President Connolly said.

“You are also known as a strong advocate for women in sports, having helped create the Australian Football Women’s League (AFWL) and serving as the first female AFL Commissioner,” she explained.

“I’m delighted to note that the AFLW has emerged as one of the most high-profile examples of Irish-Australian cooperation, with 40 Irish women currently playing at the highest level with AFLW teams,” she added.

“Indeed, notwithstanding the enormous geographical distance between our countries, Ireland and Australia share deep historical, cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties.”

Ms Connolly went on to outline the historical ties between the two nations, which she said began more than 200 years ago.

“The first known Irish to arrive in Australia came with the First Fleet in 1791 when Britain transported 155 Irish convicts to Australia after the British government created a penal colony in New South Wales and later Tasmania,” the President said.

“Around 40,000 Irish convicts were sent, in appalling conditions, to Australia between 1791 and 1867,” she explained.

“The bulk of these individuals had been convicted of petty larceny and theft, often driven by extreme poverty and survival with dire consequences for the most vulnerable and permanently altering lives over minor infractions.

“These statistics are a relevant reminder in today’s world of the importance of ongoing public discourse about how our laws shape a particular view of society.”

She added: “Moreover, between 1840 and 1914, over 300,000 Irish emigrated to Australia.

“More recently, emigration from Ireland to Australia has risen to its highest levels since 2013, with an estimated 13,500 people having moved in the year leading up to April 2025.

“Clearly, there are mutual benefits to both our countries, but urgent reflection is needed on the circumstances giving rise to it.

“There are now over 100,000 Irish-born residents living in Australia, along with 2.5 million (one-in-ten Australians) who claim Irish heritage.

“The figures for the Australian diaspora in Ireland are smaller but significant, with approx. 3,500 Australian citizens permanently or temporarily residing here, showing how inextricably linked our two countries are.”

On trade and investment, the President reminded those present at the lunch that Ireland and Australia exceed €6.9bn in the two-way trade of goods and services annually.

Currently Irish investment in Australia totals roughly €56bin, while Australian investment in Ireland reaching €88bn.

The President concluded her speech by proposing a toast to the Governor-General and

“to the continuing friendship and affection between our two peoples”.

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