Pair sentenced following drug and £20,000 cash trade

TWO men who were seen exchanging £20,000 in cash and had a haul of drugs have been sentenced following a Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation.

Damien O'Callaghan, 57, from Blanchardstown and Colin Nelson, 50, from Crumlin were charged with possession with intent to supply and offences related to the handover of the £20,000.

Both pleaded guilty at Antrim Crown Court.

On Friday, Nelson was given a 26-month sentence while O'Callaghan was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years on December 16.

'Illicit cash'

NCA officers, supported by colleagues from the PSNI, swooped after O'Callaghan was spotted at a garage taking a bag from a car driven by Nelson on December 15, 2021.

The bag contained £20,000 in cash and almost a kilo of cannabis.

Three mobile phones and two smaller quantities of cash were also recovered.

Nelson was arrested later at his home in Randox Road, Crumlin.

A further £965 in cash was seized as well as small quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Two sets of scales and a total of eight mobile phones were also seized.

"Damien O'Callaghan and Colin Nelson were seen in a public place when they moved their illicit cash, undoubtedly acquired through criminal activity," said NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham.

"We will continue in our work to tackle the drugs trade in Northern Ireland as we work with partners including the PSNI to protect local communities from its effects."