Panic buyers flood the shops as Ireland prepares for six-week lockdown

SHOPS ACROSS Ireland have been flooded with panic buyers as many gear-up for the imminent six-week lockdown.

While everyday items and groceries proved popular, some evidently had Christmas on their minds with toys and clothing on many shopping lists, the Irish Mirror reports.

Winter warmers were also in demand with many stocking up on hat, gloves and other garments for kids with more cold weather on the way.

The public was out in force in high street retailers like Pennys, H&M and Smyths, which are required to close until December as part of the new Level 5 lockdown rules.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, a staff member of Penneys in Nutgrove Shopping Centre described the queues as “absolutely mental”.

“People are buying whatever they can grab,” they said.

“Luckily the company were great to us when we were shut the last time so I’m not too worried about money but I know lots of other people aren’t that lucky.

According to at least one shopper who braved a branch of Penneys, it "resembled something like the back bar of buskers in the golden days - Survival of the fittest."

Under the restrictions, non-essential shops will close and people will be asked to stay at home, with a 5km (3 mile) travel limit for exercise.

It is hoped that the change will curb surging infection rates across the country.

The measures are due to come into force from midnight on Wednesday, October 21 with many opting to brave the windy wet weather to get one last shop in.

Away from the high street, supermarkets proved similarly busy with customers panic-buying food, toilet roll and other essential household items before the deadline.

In many instances, supermarkets have been forced to place a limit on certain items to ensure everyone can access the products they need.

Retailers like Smyths have also sought to reassure customers that they will be able to purchase items online.