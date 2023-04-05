Parents pay tribute as Co. Wexford girl Fiadh O'Connor passes away on eve of fifth birthday

THE PARENTS of four-year-old Fiadh O'Connor have paid tribute to their 'beautiful, precious' daughter after she passed away on Wednesday.

Fiadh, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2019, died 'in her Mammy's arms, holding her Daddy's hand', days before her fifth birthday.

Fiadh's family, from Enniscorthy in Co. Wexford, were forced to go public in recent weeks about the lack of palliative care services in the south east of Ireland, 'in order to allow her the right to die at home'.

'She captured everyone's hearts'

Sharing the news on their Future for Fiadh Facebook page, the family said they took comfort from the fact that Fiadh passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones.

"It is with the saddest of hearts we share that our beautiful, precious Fiadh passed away peacefully at home days before her 5th birthday, cared for by her loving family, after an illness so bravely borne on 5th April," read the announcement.

"She died in her Mammy's arms, holding her Daddy's hand surrounded by love, with [younger brother] Páidí and all of her favourite people close by.

"We will miss her forever but take comfort that she died at home, where she belongs and was looked after with love by her aunties.

"Fiadh was an amazing, clever, kind, fun and most treasured and loved child. She captured everyone's hearts.

"Fiadh was so brave throughout her illness and she approached every day with resilience and strength, more than we will ever know in our lifetime."

They added: "Fiadh wore her bravery like a crown and we will always be so immensely proud of her, heaven has gained an angel and a piece of our hearts forever."

Relapse

Fiadh was being treated for neuroblastoma — a rare form of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children — and recently relapsed for a third time.

The youngster had a tumour removed from her abdomen in February, just weeks after a scan had given her the all clear.

Despite its removal, the tumour had already spread and in March, another tumour was found in her neck.

Sadly, surgeons were unable to remove it and Fiadh's condition was no longer deemed curable.

She was referred for palliative care, however it was not available for children in the south east.

Following a public appeal from her family, the HSE provided a care package to ensure Fiadh could spend her final days at home and apologised for the delay.

Support

In their statement, the family thanked those that helped care for Fiadh since her diagnosis more than three years ago.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their love, support, generosity and kindness during Fiadh's journey," said the family.

"The oncology team in Crumlin hospital, particularly Dr Jane Pears & Nessa Mullin CNS, the staff of St Gabriel's Ward in Wexford and the team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in America who helped us give her every chance to beat this horrendous disease.

"We would like to wholeheartedly thank Dr Balding and her palliative care team at Harold's Cross Hospice, Dublin for taking clinical responsibility and allowing Fiadh to die at home.

"Thanks also to Dermot and staff in Kavanagh's pharmacy, Fiadh's GP and all at Court St Medical Centre, Enniscorthy. Liane and Laura for their support during Fiadh's final days."

Fiadh is due to be laid to rest on Saturday, April 8.

The family have said that in lieu of flowers, supporters may wish make a donation in Fiadh's memory to Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a charity that supports children with cancer, as well as their families.