Mary Kenny reviews Alannah Hopkin's biography Patrick-from Patron Saint to Modern Influencer

My local supermarket in Kent has been heralding St Patrick’s Day since mid-February — with large cardboard harps marking out the shelf for Guinness. Similarly, the stationery shop has been displaying greetings cards for March 17, featuring leprechauns dancing a jig.

Harmless harbingers of the Irish national holiday – which is now internationally observed. But amongst all the paddywhackery, has the man himself, the first Patrick, been forgotten or eclipsed? It sometimes seems like that.

Yet, as Alannah Hopkin stresses in a new edition of her beautiful and accessible biography of Patrick -– the saint really does play a significant role in the formation of Irish culture.

It was after Patrick’s evangelisation of Ireland (432AD is a broadly accepted date) that what we now call “early Christian Ireland” emerged. The awesome era of Irish monasticism, which Lord Clark claimed saved Christianity in Europe, really flowed from this event. “Irish history begins with Patrick,” Alannah Hopkin states.

Patrick also penned the first Irish autobiography, his famous Confession, and his writings are still studied as meaningful historical sources. His “sincerity, humility and steadfastness” are evident.

The basic outlines of his story were once known to every schoolchild. He grew up somewhere along the west coast of Roman Britain, the son of a well-to-do family. Then, at 16, he was captured by Irish slave raiders – the Irish of the time were notorious slave-traders – and brought to a remote part of Ireland to work as a shepherd, and a swineherd.

He writes of his loneliness and isolation: but in this time of trial he found his spiritual awakening. Freed after six years, he subsequently returned to Ireland to bring Christianity to the pagan Irish, competing with the druids for miracles and messages.

Ireland gave him a warm welcome at his second coming. Conversion was “unparalleled for its lack of bloodshed” - it took an entirely peaceful course. The Irish were ready and receptive - another biographer, Roy Flechner of Trinity College Dublin, has suggested that Irish noblewomen were Patrick’s first followers, bestowing their jewels on him to sustain his developing mission.

Patrick wasn’t the sole source of Ireland’s Christianity: the faith had been “infiltrating” Irish clan society, via Gaulish missionaries, since the 4th century. Bishop Palladius, a deacon of the Roman church who preceded Patrick, had had earlier success. But it was Patrick who, somehow, sealed the deal and became the symbol of Irish faith and national identity over the centuries, to the point where every Irishman was sometimes known as “Paddy”.

The author illuminates her book with stunning pictures of stained-glass windows depicting Patrick, from such fine artists as Harry Clarke, Evie Hone and Patrick Pollen. St Brendan’s church windows in Loughrea are especially impressive.