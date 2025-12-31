Pedestrian dies following Co. Kildare collision
A MAN has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co. Kildare.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Tuesday on the R445-Monasterevin Road between Kildare Town in and Monasterevin.

Gardaí say the pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, has been pronounced deceased.

A technical examination of the scene is due be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

