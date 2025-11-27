Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Kildare collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in Kildare.

Officers were called to the single vehicle collision on the Curragh Road in Kildare Town at around 1.35pm yesterday afternoon (November 26).

The driver, a man aged in his 80s, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place

The road has since reopened following technical examinations by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station, they added.