Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Cavan

A PEDESTRIAN has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Cavan.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N54 at Plush, Cloverhill at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a male in his 40s, was fatally injured.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.