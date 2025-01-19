Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Cavan
News

Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Cavan

A PEDESTRIAN has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Cavan.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N54 at Plush, Cloverhill at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a male in his 40s, was fatally injured.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Cavan

Related

Fundraiser to support family of woman killed in Co. Cavan raises more than €40,000
News 1 hour ago

Fundraiser to support family of woman killed in Co. Cavan raises more than €40,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman found dead at home in Cavan named locally as murder investigation launched
News 5 days ago

Woman found dead at home in Cavan named locally as murder investigation launched

By: Fiona Audley

Woman's body found at property in Co. Cavan following serious incident
News 1 week ago

Woman's body found at property in Co. Cavan following serious incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ten Minutes with...Sandy Kelly
Life & Style 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with...Sandy Kelly

By: Irish Post

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry
News 2 days ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

By: Fiona Audley

Carey Group co-founder Tom Carey has died, family confirms
News 2 days ago

Carey Group co-founder Tom Carey has died, family confirms

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections
Culture 2 days ago

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections

By: Irish Post

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station
News 2 days ago

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station

By: Fiona Audley