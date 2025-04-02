Man charged after being extradited from Republic in connection with 1979 Co. Armagh murder

A MAN has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Co. Armagh in 1979.

James Donegan, 67, of Co. Cavan was extradited from the Republic to Northern Ireland earlier today.

He had been arrested on June 24, 2024 on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on June 24, 1979, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

He had previously been the subject of an investigation by the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch.

BBC Northern Ireland reports that Mr Donegan, who is originally from Co. Armagh, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

He was charged with the murder of Mr Porter, a part-time UDR soldier, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and belonging to a proscribed organisation.

Mr Donegan was also refused bail, with the judge saying he could be considered a flight risk.

Speaking before the hearing, Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said the force had worked closely with gardaí during their investigation.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to locate and return those wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland," he said.

"In this particular case, we worked closely with the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch and An Garda Síochána to locate this man and bring him before the courts.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to bring offenders before the courts and deliver justice to victims and their families."