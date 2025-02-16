Teenager arrested after man hospitalised in serious Co. Cavan assault

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted in Co. Cavan.

The incident occurred on Main Street in Cavan Town shortly before midnight on Friday.

A man in his 20s was taken to Cavan General Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is understood to be serious.

A 17-year-old male was later arrested in connection with the incident before being detained and questioned at a garda station in the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Division.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 11pm and midnight on Friday, and who may have information or footage relating to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.