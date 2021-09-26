Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare
A PEDESTRIAN has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare on Saturday night.

The incident happened on the M7 motorway at Naas at around 9.35pm.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital but died from his injuries.

The male and female drivers, as well as a female passenger, were taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment.

Diversions remain in place on the M7 northbound between Junction 10 and 11.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who was travelling on the road at the time and has camera footage, to contact them at Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

