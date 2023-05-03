Pensioner held at knifepoint in Co. Down
News

Pensioner held at knifepoint in Co. Down

A PENSIONER has been held at knifepoint in his own home after an early-morning incident in Co. Down.

Shortly after, a woman was targeted by a knifeman, with police believing the incident are linked.

Detectives are now appealing for information after reports of an attempted robbery and aggravated burglary in the Dundonald area.

Around 8.40am, it was reported that a man had been spotted in the back garden of a home in the Church Road area.

When the householder, a man in his 70s, opened the door, the intruder forced his way into the kitchen.

During the course of a struggle, a knife was reportedly put to the householder's neck, although no injuries were reported.

The knifeman then made off on foot.

Some minutes later, it was reported that a man matching the same description tried to steal a woman's handbag.

He pulled her hair and brought her to the ground bringing a knife towards her face.

She sustained a minor cut in the attack.

"Our enquiries into these reports, which we believe are linked, are ongoing and we would greatly appreciate the public's assistance," said Detective Sergeant Cargin of the PSNI.

He added: "You will see our officers in the Dundonald and wider Ballybeen area as we conduct our investigation and we will be continuing to conduct high-visibility patrols in the area in order to provide reassurance to the community."

Anyone who noticed a man acting suspiciously in Church Road, Craignish Crescent and the surrounding areas in Dundonald between 8.30am and 8.50am today, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 368 of May 3, 2023,

