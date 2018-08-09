Photo of children seeking shelter in Garda station goes viral

A photo showing children seeking shelter in a Garda station waiting room in Dublin has gone viral online.

The image shows six kids, aged from 1 to 11, sleeping on chairs in the waiting room of Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin last night.

The photograph was taken by the kid’s mother who was advised to seek shelter there by the charity Inner City Helping Homeless.

Anthony Flynn, who shared the image on Facebook, said that eight other families were advised to do the same last night.

Advertisement

In his post, he said: “This is what the country has succumbed to, this is how homeless services are treating our children.

“I’m in utter shock, seven children sleep in one city Garda Station and 8 families refereed to stations as nowhere to send them.”

Detectives at the station paid for a hot breakfast for the family this morning.

They will go to South Dublin County Council today to try and secure a place to sleep for tonight.