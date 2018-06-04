A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland

IRISH BEER drinkers are being short-changed by current pub prices, with a pint of beer costing 59p more than what customers think is sensible.

That's according to new figures published by YouGov and based on a study of more than 40,000 pub dwellers.

These beer lovers were asked to state what they felt was a fair price for a pint of beer, with the UK and Ireland average coming in at £3.00 (€3.40).

YouGov's findings were then compared to the true average pint princes in pubs across both the UK and Ireland, as reported in the Good Pub Guide 2018.

The results may prove difficult to swallow for some, highlighting the sky-high costs of beer in certain regions.

Irish pubs are far from the worst offenders either when it comes to the gap between price expectations and reality.

That honour goes to Surrey, where the average pint costs £4.40, compared with the £3.36 most people in the region would happily pay.

The place with the smallest gap between the true and expected cost, meanwhile, is Herefordshire, where a standard pint will set you back £3.31.

Irish drinkers felt they were paying around 59p more than the price they would expect to shell out for a pint.

Despite the noticeable difference, that figure was still below the UK average of 60p.

In contrast, drinkers in London appear to be paying £1.04 more per pint than they would have hoped.

The data comes just months after one pub in the English capital defended the decision to sell one specific beer for £13.40 a pint.

Scotland, meanwhile, is already planning to introduce minimum pricing on alcohol.