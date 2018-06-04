A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland
News

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland

IRISH BEER drinkers are being short-changed by current pub prices, with a pint of beer costing 59p more than what customers think is sensible.

That's according to new figures published by YouGov and based on a study of more than 40,000 pub dwellers.

These beer lovers were asked to state what they felt was a fair price for a pint of beer, with the UK and Ireland average coming in at £3.00 (€3.40).

YouGov's findings were then compared to the true average pint princes in pubs across both the UK and Ireland, as reported in the Good Pub Guide 2018.

The results may prove difficult to swallow for some, highlighting the sky-high costs of beer in certain regions.

Advertisement

Irish pubs are far from the worst offenders either when it comes to the gap between price expectations and reality.

That honour goes to Surrey, where the average pint costs £4.40, compared with the £3.36 most people in the region would happily pay.

The place with the smallest gap between the true and expected cost, meanwhile, is Herefordshire, where a standard pint will set you back £3.31.

Irish drinkers felt they were paying around 59p more than the price they would expect to shell out for a pint.

Despite the noticeable difference, that figure was still below the UK average of 60p.

Advertisement

In contrast, drinkers in London appear to be paying £1.04 more per pint than they would have hoped.

The data comes just months after one pub in the English capital defended the decision to sell one specific beer for £13.40 a pint.

Scotland, meanwhile, is already planning to introduce minimum pricing on alcohol.

See More: Beer Prices, Irish Beer Prices, Irish Pint Prices, Irish Pub Prices

Related

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport
News 2 hours ago

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport

By: Sean Smith

Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday
News 3 hours ago

Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday

By: Rebecca Keane

Irish Olympian in intensive care after water fall at Horse Trials
News 3 hours ago

Irish Olympian in intensive care after water fall at Horse Trials

By: Sean Smith

Latest

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags
News 19 minutes ago

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags

By: Rebecca Keane

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event
Entertainment 36 minutes ago

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus
News 55 minutes ago

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus

By: Jack Beresford

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border
News 6 hours ago

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border

By: Sean Smith