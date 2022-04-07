Plan outlined to address delays at Dublin Airport this Easter
News

Plan outlined to address delays at Dublin Airport this Easter

THE DAA has released a five point plan which will aim to address the recent delays experienced by passengers at security screening during peak times at Dublin Airport.

People have been missing flights and experiencing long wait times in recent weeks, with videos on social media showing the chaos at the terminals.

The new measures have been introduced over the past ten days, with daa saying none of 300,000 passengers that have departed out of the airport since 27 March have missed flights.

"However, with Dublin Airport set to get busier over the coming weeks, passengers are being reminded to arrive at the airport a minimum of three and a half hours prior to their departure time," a statement read.

"Dublin Airport, like other major airports in the EU and the UK, is currently working to build back operations following the collapse of international travel over the past two years due to Covid-19."

The daa said it is firstly re-doubling its efforts to recruit additional staff, and has invited 250 candidates for an interview this week.

It is also exploring other options to increase staff, "including identifying former security screeners still employed by daa but now in different roles in the company and reaching out to those currently on career breaks."

The daa is also increasing training capacity, and has contracted third party security trainers to expand the training capacity for new recruits.

It says a Task Force which was first deployed on 31 March will continue to play a role in alleviating pressure on the operation and queue times in the coming weeks.

A targeted communications campaign advising passengers to allow three and a half hours before departure time will continue to be issued, with a radio national campaign amplifying the message.

Fast Track options can no longer be purchased, although bookings already made continue to be honoured.

An extensive review of the layouts of existing security lanes has been undertaken and additional equipment has been provided to improve passenger throughput. This is continuing to be adjusted as the operation builds.

The plans were presented to Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton at a daily briefing on the measures being taken to address the ongoing challenged.

daa has also written to members of the Oireachtas Transport Committee to outline these plans.

The letter follows a visit to Dublin Airport by the Committee on Monday where they met with daa management.

Ryanair had previously called on the Department of Transport to hold an emergency meeting of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee about the lengthy queues at the airport.

"The Department of Transport must take responsibility for helping the daa to solve this short-term staffing problem," a spokesperson said.

See More: DAA, Dublin Airport, Easter, Travel

Related

Christmas flights home to Ireland could be cancelled as Covid-19 travel risk is 'simply too high'
News 1 year ago

Christmas flights home to Ireland could be cancelled as Covid-19 travel risk is 'simply too high'

By: Harry Brent

Nine Irish people appear on Forbes World Billionaires List 2022
News 17 hours ago

Nine Irish people appear on Forbes World Billionaires List 2022

By: Connell McHugh

President Michael D Higgins begins two day visit to Austria
News 21 hours ago

President Michael D Higgins begins two day visit to Austria

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.
Sport 34 minutes ago

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Diego Maradona's shirt worn in 1986 against England is being aunctioned off for £4 million pounds in London
Sport 19 hours ago

Diego Maradona's shirt worn in 1986 against England is being aunctioned off for £4 million pounds in London

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Master: Rory McIlroy is fine with not winning the Masters and completing golf's Grand Slam
Sport 20 hours ago

Master: Rory McIlroy is fine with not winning the Masters and completing golf's Grand Slam

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's current and former players feel that Dan Leavy's sudden retirement at 27 is "sad to see"
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland's current and former players feel that Dan Leavy's sudden retirement at 27 is "sad to see"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ed Sheeran wins High Court case over 2017 hit song Shape of You
News 23 hours ago

Ed Sheeran wins High Court case over 2017 hit song Shape of You

By: Connell McHugh