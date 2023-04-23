Police appeal for information after 16-year-old boy kidnapped

POLICE in England have appealed for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped in Berkshire.

At around 4pm on Saturday, the boy was forced into a car in Slough by four men with Irish accents.

He was later returned to the area, however police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information about what happened to please come forward," said DC Ashley Jones of Thames Valley Police.

Forced into car

The boy was walking along Warwick Avenue in Slough when he was approached by four men in a car.

Three men exited the vehicle and began shouting aggressively at the victim.

They then forced him into the car, before driving away towards Canterbury Avenue and turning right.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the car returned to Canterbury Avenue and the victim was let out of the vehicle.

The car is described as a black Mini Clubman with a red roof, two red stripes running across the top and dark/black alloys.

The man driving the car is described as white, aged in his twenties, with short, dark hair and was wearing black clothing.

The front seat passenger is described as a white man, aged in his twenties, with short, dark hair, approximately 5' 8" tall, wearing a light grey puffa-style hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He was carrying an object around one metre in length that is believed to be either a stick or a knife.

One of the rear seat passengers is described as a white man, aged in his twenties, with short, brown hair, approximately 5' 9" tall, of slim/muscular build, wearing a red, short-sleeved t-shirt, black trousers and black-and-white trainers.

The other rear seat passenger is described as a white man, aged in his twenties, with short, black hair, approximately 5' 9" tall, of slim build, wearing a long-sleeved black jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

All of the men are described as having Irish accents.

Appeal

"We would also appeal to any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation," added DC Jones.

"Additionally, please could any residents in the vicinity of Warwick Avenue and Canterbury Avenue with CCTV also review any footage and get in touch if you believe it may have captured anything that could help the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43230163928.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.