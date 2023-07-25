Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork

POLICE in Ireland are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from Cork.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their help to trace the whereabouts of Jayden Daly, who has gone missing from the Tivoli area of Cork city.

The teenager was last seen on Friday morning, July 21 at around 10am.

He is described as 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light grey/white hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Jayden's whereabouts is asked to call Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.