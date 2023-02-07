Police call off search for missing Mayo man after body found
POLICE have called off the search for missing Mayo man Seamus Cawley after a body was found.

The 68-year-old, from Crossmolina, was the subject of a nationwide missing person appeal after he went missing from his home on the morning of Monday, January 16, 2023.

He was last seen at approximately 10am that morning, when he left his home in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

On January 5 Gardaí stood down the search after Mr Cawley’s body was found.

“Following the discovering of a man's body on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Co. Mayo, the media appeal for Seamus Cawley, 68 years, has been stood down,” they said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.” They added.

Mr Cawley’s body was recovered from the River Deel shortly after 10am on January 5, close to where the river meets Lough Conn.

His body has since been taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

