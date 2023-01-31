Renewed appeal: Concern for Irishman missing for more than two weeks

POLICE officers in Ireland have renewed their appeal to locate a man who has now been missing for more than a fortnight.

Gardaí have called on the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 68-year-old Seamus Cawley, who is missing from his home in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo since the morning of Monday, January 16, 2023.

Seamus was last seen at approximately 10am that morning, they confirm, when he left his home in a silver Volkswagen Golf with registration number 08-MO-11334.

“Seamus’ vehicle was last observed parked near to Knockadine Bridge at the N59, which is 3km outside of Crossmolina town,” they added.

Seamus is approximately 5’9” with a stocky build and grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt and navy trousers.

“Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare,” officers added.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the N59 on January 16 between 10am and 12.30pm and who may have information or dash cam footage, to come forward to them.

Anyone with any information on Seamus' whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.