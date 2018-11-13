Police finally arrest David Schwimmer lookalike, 36, who went viral after alleged beer theft
POLICE have finally made an arrest in the search for a suspected thief who went viral because of his likeness to Friends character Ross Geller.

Lancashire Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall, west London on Monday evening in relation to an alleged theft at a restaurant in Blackpool on September 20.

A CCTV image of the suspect carrying a pack of beer cans hit headlines around the world last month after people pointed out his resemblance to Friends actor David Schwimmer.

Schwimmer himself later joined in the fun, sharing a spoof video re-enactment proclaiming his innocence.

"Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York," he wrote.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme".

In a statement on Tuesday, the force said: "Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update.

"Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft.

"Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"

Schwimmer's video parodying the original CCTV image has been viewed tens of millions of times across his social media accounts.

The star played paleontology professor Ross in 236 episodes of the iconic sitcom between 1994 and 2004.

