Police hunt arsonist who set fire to property through letterbox

POLICE are investigating an arson attack on a property in Derry.

An arsonist poured an accelerant through the letterbox of the house in the Clon Dara area of the city.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Saturday, November 23.

“Police received a report that a short time earlier an accelerant had been poured on the front door and through the letterbox of a house in the area and set alight,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“Damage was caused to the door and the hallway,” they added.

The police force has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1898 of 23/11/24,” they state.

