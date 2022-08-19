Police in Manchester searching for family of deceased pensioner believed to be from Ireland

Police in Manchester are seeking the help of the public in tracing the family of a deceased pensioner who is believed to be from Ireland.

Michael Kehoe (76) was found dead at his home on Stockfield Mount in Chadderton, Oldham on Wednesday 3 August 2022.

It is thought that he was born in Ireland, and police do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about Michael’s next of kin should contact the Police Coroner's Office in Rochdale on 0161 856 5996.