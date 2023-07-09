Police investigate after 'indecent image' appears on screen during showing of Mario movie at Derry theatre

THE PSNI is investigating after reports that an 'indecent image' appeared on screen during a showing of a children's movie in a Derry theatre.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre in Derry during a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In a social media post, the theatre described the matter as an 'unfortunate but serious incident'.

According to BBC News NI, an image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen during a showing of the movie at the theatre on Glendermott Road.

The audience was made up of children of primary school age, who were attending the screening as part of a summer scheme.

In a statement to The Irish Post, the PSNI confirmed it was investigating the matter.

"Police received a report on Friday, July 7, that an indecent image had briefly appeared on screen during a children's film showing in the Glendermott Road area of Derry/Londonderry," said a spokesperson.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1889 of 07/07/23."

'Unfortunate'

The Irish Post has contacted the Waterside Theatre for a comment.

The venue offered its 'sincere apologies' in a post on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

"Waterside Theatre is aware of an unfortunate but serious incident happening today," read the post.

"The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will be working with the relevant authorities.

"We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected."

Since its release in April, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has played to tens of millions of people across the globe.

Having already raked in $1.3b at the box office, it is the highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far and the 15th highest-grossing film of all time.