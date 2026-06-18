Police investigate after youths strike man on head with brick

POLICE have launched an investigation after a man was struck on the head with a brick.

The incident happened in the Upper Whiterock Road area of West Belfast yesterday afternoon (June 17).

“Shortly before 5.20pm, it was reported that a group of youths were in the area when a man in his 70s approached them due to a rubbish fire at a builders’ yard,” the PSNI’s Inspector McCann said.

“It was reported the man was struck on the head by what is believed to have been a brick,” he added.

“It was reported the youths made off on foot following the incident.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnesses the incident to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1296 17/06/26,” they said.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.