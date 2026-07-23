New bilingual traffic signs and road markings installed in Belfast

NEW bilingual road and traffic signs have been installed in Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter.

The signage, located on the Falls Road between Springfield Road and Whiterock Road, shows bus lane and parking information.

It has been welcomed by local politicians for “reflecting the shared identity and culture across this island”.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “Many businesses and organisations throughout West Belfast already use bi-lingual signage within and outside their premises.

“The implementation of bi-lingual signage on this part of the road network over the next few weeks is a further positive development for the Gaeltacht Quarter and demonstrates my commitment to comply with the European Charter of Minority and Regional Languages.”

She added: “The Irish language reflects a shared identity and culture across this island.

"I thank Forbairt Feirste and Conradh na Gaeilge for campaigning for bi-lingual signage on roads to promote visibility and understanding of the Irish language. “

Speaking on behalf of Forbairt Feirste, Project Manager Piarais Mac Alastair said the introduction of the new bilingual signs is an “important and positive development for the Gaeltacht Quarter and for the wider Irish-speaking community”.

He added: “Language is a visible expression of identity, and these signs recognise the everyday reality of thousands of people who live, work, study and visit this part of Belfast."

"This pilot demonstrates what can be achieved when government works collaboratively with communities.

“We commend the Department for Infrastructure and the Minister Kimmins for progressing this initiative and recognising the importance of the Irish language within our shared public spaces."

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