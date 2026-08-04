New NI Secretary attends Fleadh Cheoil launch during first visit to North

NEWLY appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant has attended a Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann launch event during his first official visit to the North.

The Labour MP for Rhondda and Ogmore in Wales took up the Secretary role on July 20 following a cabinet reshuffle by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

He replaced outgoing NI Secretary Hilary Benn.

This week Mr Bryant was in Belfast for the opening of the Fleadh, which is being held in the city for the first time this year.

He attended an opening dinner for the event which was held at Queen’s University Belfast and hosted by the university in partnership with Belfast City Council.

“The performing arts are truly life-affirming,” Mr Bryant said at the event.

“They give us all an opportunity to share in joy and sorrow, even if we’re just sitting in the audience.”

He added: "But the talented performers at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann have not just impressed me; they are showcasing the richness of the Irish music and culture for the many thousands who have travelled from around the world.

"I’m delighted that Queen’s have partnered with the event to ensure that it leaves a brilliant legacy for local arts.”

To mark the festival, Queen’s is hosting ‘Fleadh at Queen’s’ – a two-week fringe event featuring film, exhibitions, archive collections, performances and public discussions related to the impact of Irish traditional music.

Irish in Britain’s Look Back to Look Forward exhibition is also being showcased during the fringe festival.

It has previously been confirmed that the Fleadh will return to Belfast in 2027, making it the first city in Northern Ireland to hos the event twice.

"The Fleadh is an opportunity to showcase Belfast to the rest of Ireland and the world – the confident, dynamic and welcoming city that I have the pleasure to lead,” Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said.

"A UNESCO City of Music, it is fitting that Belfast has been chosen as this year’s host,” she added.

“As the Fleadh returns again in 2027, we will build a lasting legacy for the arts, encouraging participation both young and old, and continue to strengthen our local tourism sector as it continues to position Belfast confidently on the world stage."

The Fleadh runs from August 2 to 9.