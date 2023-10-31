Police investigate suspected poaching after deer carcass found in field

POLICE in Northern Ireland are investigating a suspected deer poaching after a deer carcass was found in a field in Co. Tyrone.

A report was made to PSDNI officers at around 4.15pm on Sunday, October 29 after the carcass was found on land in Kirlish Road in Strabane.

Two men were reportedly seen in the area at around that time and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"The Police Service takes all concerns regarding wildlife crime seriously and will investigate accordingly,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Deer are protected by law within the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

Through their Operation Wild Deer initiative, the PSNI aims to raise awareness of deer poaching, and works in conjunction with partner agencies to help address the issue.

"It is also worth noting on occasions when officers are considering deer poaching, firearms offences may also be established,” the PSNI said in a statement made today.

“Shooting on unfamiliar land is not only dangerous, but may also constitute a criminal offence and will be investigated as such."

Anyone who was in the Kirlish Road area between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Sunday, and saw anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, or has information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1294 of 29/10/23