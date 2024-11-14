Police issue image to help locate Irishman missing from North London for six weeks
POLICE have issued a public appeal to help locate an Irishman who is missing from his home in north London for more than six weeks.

Brendan Gallagher was last seen at his home in New Barnet on October 2.

The 64-year-old, who is also known as Ben Gallagher, had been taken to his home by ambulance on that day, but is not thought to have remained at the property for any period of time, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

When missing previously, Mr Gallagher, who speaks with an Irish accent and has family in Ireland, was located in the Green Lanes area.

Officers previously issued a social media appeal to locate Mr Gallagher, without success.

They are now renewing appeals and have issued an image of him when last seen in the ambulance to help find him.

They have urged anyone who may have seen him to contact them.

“Anyone who may have seen Brendan should call 101, ref 01/1020537/24. For an immediate sighting please dial 999,” they state.

