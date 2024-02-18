Police name man who died following Derry collision

A man who died following a collision in Derry has been named by police as local man James Gallagher.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital following the collision between a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf in the Strand Road area in the early hours of Sunday, February 11.

Police revealed on Friday that Mr Gallagher had since passed away.

Following the news, Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais offered her condolences to Mr Gallagher's loved ones.

"The community is shocked and saddened to learn that James Gallagher has tragically died after a road collision on the Strand Road in the early hours of Sunday morning," she posted on Facebook.

"My immediate thoughts are with James' family and friends at this very sad and difficult time."

Meanwhile, Derry hurling club Na Magha paid tribute to their former player.

"All at Na Magha CLG were deeply saddened to hear of the recent tragic death of James Gallagher," read a post on Facebook.

"James was an ex-player of our club where he proudly played in the Na Magha geansaí for many years."

It added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with James and all of his family and friends at this difficult time."

The PSNI have said their enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any camera footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101.