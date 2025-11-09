Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

POLICE have named a man who died in a Co. Antrim collision involving a car and a pedestrian as 24-year-old Jamie Mitchell from Portrush.

Mr Mitchell passed away following the incident in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of Saturday.

Investigators are now appealing for witnesses as they continue their enquiries.

"Police received a report shortly after 1.20am of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Dunhill Road area," said Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended, however, the pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

"The Dunhill Road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or any other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 88 of 08/11/25."