Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision
News

Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

Jamie Mitchell (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have named a man who died in a Co. Antrim collision involving a car and a pedestrian as 24-year-old Jamie Mitchell from Portrush.

Mr Mitchell passed away following the incident in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of Saturday.

Investigators are now appealing for witnesses as they continue their enquiries.

"Police received a report shortly after 1.20am of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Dunhill Road area," said Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended, however, the pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

"The Dunhill Road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or any other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 88 of 08/11/25."

See More: Antrim, Portrush

Related
News 3 weeks ago

Woman has blade put against neck during 'terrifying' armed robbery in Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Police not treating death of young woman in Co. Antrim as murder

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Police name woman who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Travel 2 days ago

'Tis the season': Baileys launches festive pop-up store at Dublin Airport

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

More renters seeking help as risk of homelessness rises dramatically

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Why an Irishman living in London buried himself alive

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Researchers create simple tool to help spot rare blood cancer in early stages

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Cillian Murphy nominated for British Independent Film Award for role in Steve

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Northern Ireland signs memorandum of understanding marking ‘unique relationship’ with US

By: Fiona Audley