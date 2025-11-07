PSNI launch hate crime investigation after Alliance HQ vandalised

POLICE have launched a hate crime investigation after graffiti was sprayed on the Alliance Party’s headquarters in what officers are treating as a sectarian-motivated incident.

The vandalism, discovered on Wednesday morning, was found on window shutters and a nearby fence at the party’s office in Glengormley.

The graffiti included the words “UVF” and “KAT”, both commonly associated with loyalist paramilitary threats.

According to police, the damage may have occurred several days before it was reported.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray confirmed that a “proactive criminal investigation” is underway, urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland remains committed to doing everything we can to ensure our elected representatives and their staff can undertake their work free from harassment, intimidation or any other form of criminality,” he said.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long condemned the incident as a “sinister attack” designed to spread fear and division.

“Those responsible were deliberately trying to incite fear and intimidation,” she said.

“Alliance will always stand firm in delivering for the people of Northern Ireland. These reckless acts will never deter us.”

Long, who also serves as justice minister, linked the graffiti to a wider rise in politically motivated intimidation, warning that such hostility is being fuelled by “harmful rhetoric” in public life and online.

“The abhorrent incidents we’ve seen in recent months directed at politicians and political parties are utterly unacceptable and a direct consequence of toxic rhetoric and demonisation,” she added.

“Everyone in public life must play their part in reducing the temperature.”

The attack follows a number of recent incidents targeting elected representatives.

Just last month, a crowd gathered outside Long’s east Belfast home, and a viable explosive device was discovered near a Sinn Féin office in Newry.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the Newtownabbey vandalism to contact them via the non-emergency number 101.