Police not treating death of young woman in Co. Antrim as murder
News

Police not treating death of young woman in Co. Antrim as murder

POLICE investigating the death of a young woman in Co. Antrim have confirmed they are not treating it as murder.

The body of a woman in her 20s was found in the Old Mill Drive area Newtownabbey on Sunday, October 12.

She has since been named locally as mother-of-two Mary McAdorey.

“My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one,” Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, said.

“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time,” he added.

“Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”

A 40-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident, was released on bail yesterday, pending further enquiries, the PSNI confirmed.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 12/10/25,” Det Chf Insp Phillips said.

See More: Antrim, Death, Investigation, Newtownabbey

Related
News 1 week ago

Police name woman who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Fast food restaurant targeted for second time in ‘racially motivated’ attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Man who savagely attacked a father in front of his family jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after man's body found in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Co. Tyrone charged with sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

'Proudly Irish' financial services company Stripe unveils new Dublin headquarters

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Disgraced former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in prison

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'You stole the hearts of the world': Tributes as Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passes away, aged 79

By: Gerard Donaghy