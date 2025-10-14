Police not treating death of young woman in Co. Antrim as murder

POLICE investigating the death of a young woman in Co. Antrim have confirmed they are not treating it as murder.

The body of a woman in her 20s was found in the Old Mill Drive area Newtownabbey on Sunday, October 12.

She has since been named locally as mother-of-two Mary McAdorey.

“My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one,” Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, said.

“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time,” he added.

“Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”

A 40-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident, was released on bail yesterday, pending further enquiries, the PSNI confirmed.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 12/10/25,” Det Chf Insp Phillips said.