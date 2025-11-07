Irish dancers step into the spotlight for new Sky Arts series

A NEW Sky Arts documentary series will lift the lid on the competitive world of Irish dancing — following three schools from Dublin, Birmingham and Newcastle as they chase glory at the World Championships in April 2025.

The Battle of the Irish Dancers, which begins on Wednesday, November 12 at 9pm, charts the journeys of dancers and teachers as they balance punishing training schedules, physical strain, and the emotional highs and lows of competition.

Among those featured is Lauren, from Birmingham’s Scanlon School, who dreams of qualifying for the Worlds after a decade of dancing. In Dublin, Owen, a two-time World Champion, prepares for his final appearance before retirement — while his classmate Ella hopes to build on a surprise top placing from last year.

In Newcastle, best friends Saoirse and Maria train side by side at the Kelly Hendry School, pushing each other through the gruelling All-Ireland Championships as they aim for a shared place on the podium.

Beyond the reels and jigs, the three-part series explores the friendships, family ties and fierce dedication behind one of Ireland’s most celebrated cultural traditions.

Produced by Big Mountain Productions in Newry, The Battle of the Irish Dancers promises a vivid portrait of artistry, athleticism and enduring Irish spirit — airing on Sky Arts from November 12.