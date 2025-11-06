More renters seeking help as risk of homelessness rises dramatically

THE NUMBER of Irish renters at risk of homelessness and looking for help from national housing charity Threshold has risen by nearly a quarter in the past year.

The vast majority of cases are linked to landlords selling their properties.

Between July and September 2025, 2,160 people contacted Threshold for help because they were at risk of homelessness, a 22.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The charity’s latest quarterly report shows that most of these cases arose when landlords decided to sell their rental homes, leaving tenants scrambling to find alternatives in an already strained housing market.

In total, 9,652 households sought Threshold’s advice or advocacy during the three-month period.

Tenancy termination remained the biggest worry for people, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all contact with the charity.

Threshold said it successfully helped 872 households avoid homelessness, either by preventing eviction or assisting them in securing new accommodation.

Threshold’s Chief Executive, John-Mark McCafferty, said the figures underline the growing insecurity facing renters across Ireland.

“Threshold continues to provide tailored advice and advocacy to renters, but the scale of cases we are seeing reflects a wider need for long-term policy measures to protect tenants.”

The report also highlighted an urgent need for legal protections for licensees, which are people living in sublets, employer-provided housing or mobile homes.

Unlike standard tenants, licensees are not covered by the Residential Tenancies Acts, leaving them with no formal legal rights and no access to the Residential Tenancies Board.

The charity is calling for a series of changes, including the introduction of minimum notice periods for licensees, the creation of a central licence registry and linking the Rent-a-Room tax relief to minimum accommodation standards.

Threshold’s report includes the case of Emily, a student who struggled to find private accommodation in Dublin amid the city's notorious low supply and high demand.

She eventually resorted to renting under the Rent-a-Room scheme, paying €1,100 per month for a room in a homeowner’s property.

Although initially welcomed, Emily soon encountered “boundary issues”, including disputes over visitors, shared food and even being asked to care for the owners’ dog.

She described feeling insecure in her living situation and said the lack of clear rules or protections left her deeply uncomfortable.

Ann-Marie O’Reilly, Threshold’s National Advocacy Manager, said cases like Emily’s are becoming increasingly common.

“We’re seeing a growing array of licence-style arrangements in the rental sector, which is a cause for concern,” she said.

“These renters must rely on personal trust rather than legal rights: a situation that urgently needs reform.”

The surge in renters seeking help comes amid record demand and limited housing supply nationwide.

Threshold has warned that without stronger safeguards and more affordable housing options, more tenants could face homelessness in the coming months.