'Tis the season': Baileys launches festive pop-up store at Dublin Airport

TRAVELLERS are in for a festive treat at Dublin Airport where Baileys has launched a pop-up stall.

The Irish cream liqueur brand has opened its first ever Baileys Treat Stop at Terminal 2.

In place until December 31, the store offers a blend of drinks and treats, along with festive gifts – which include Baileys themed baubles and gift wrapping.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the magic of Baileys to Dublin Airport with our first-ever Baileys Treat Stop, an experience on a scale we’ve never done before,” Sarah Blake, Baileys Global Brand Director, said.

“It’s an entire festive world of Baileys brought to life, where visitors to Dublin Airport can indulge in exclusive serves, limited-edition treats and festive gifting.....all in one stop.”

Welcoming the new arrival to Dublin Airport, Leonard Miller, Head of Media Sales & Brand Partnerships at operators DAA, said: “ARI & Dublin Airport are delighted to kick off the festive period with the opening of the BaileysTreat Stop, the taste of Christmas brought to life at Dublin Airport on an unprecedented scale.

“With millions of visitors expected to travel through Dublin Airport during the festive period, we are delighted to welcome our guests to indulge in a little taste of the festive spirit.”

The Baileys Treat Stop is located airside in Terminal 2, Dublin Airport and open daily from 6am – 6pm from November 1 to December 31.