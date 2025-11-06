Cillian Murphy nominated for British Independent Film Award for role in Steve

CILLIAN MURPHY has been nominated for a British Independent Film Award (BIFA).

The Cork-born star is nominated in the Best Lead Performance category for his work on the school-based drama Steve.

Murphy takes the titular role in the drama, based on the 2023 book Shy by Max Porter.

He plays a headteacher in charge of a school for boys with societal and behavioural difficulties.

The actor goes up against Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Frank Dillane (Urchin), David Jonsson (Wasteman), Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), and Harry Melling (Pillion) in the BIFA 2025 category.

Donegal filmmaker Myrid Carten is also a BIFA 2025 contender, having been nominated in three categories for her documentary A Want in Her.

The film, released in 2024, focuses on her relationship with her mother, who has bi-polar disorder and also alcoholism.

It has been shortlisted for Best Feature Documentary, where she is nominated alongside A Want in Her producers Tadhg O'Sullivan, Róisín Geraghty, and Kat Mansoor.

Carten is also nominated for Best Debut Director - Feature Documentary and The Raindance Maverick Award.

The winners will be revealed at the BIFA ceremony at the Roundhouse in London on Sunday, November 30.