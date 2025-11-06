Northern Ireland signs memorandum of understanding marking ‘unique relationship’ with US
News

Northern Ireland signs memorandum of understanding marking ‘unique relationship’ with US

AN HISTORIC memorandum of understanding has been signed this week marking the “unique relationship” between Northern Ireland and the US.

The document was signed by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and America250 Commissioner Joe Crowley at the Ulster American Folk Park in Co. Tyrone on November 4.

Mr Crowley represents the US Semiquincentennial Commission, which has been appointed by US Congress to coordinate events celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial, in 2026.

“I am honoured to have signed this Memorandum of Understanding  today, which grants Northern Ireland special status in the United States’ semiquincentennial celebrations next year,” Minister Lyons said.

“This is an exciting moment to promote our historical and ongoing cultural, economic and heritage connections and look to future collaboration with the United States,” he added.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, America250 Executive Vice President Jen Condon and America250 Commissioner Joe Crowley at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at the Pennsylvania Log Farmhouse at the Ulster American Folk Park

The Minister recently launched the USA-NI250 Fund which will provide financial support for a wide range of celebratory projects including community events, cultural exhibitions, educational programmes and storytelling to reflect the shared history and links between Northern Ireland and the United States.

“Through the USA-NI250 Fund organisations can apply for contributions to fund their celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and linkages to Signatories, Presidents and those with ancestral roots to Northern Ireland and the wider province of Ulster,” Minister Lyons explained.

“Those opportunities are further underpinned by the importance of the wider story of emigration from Ulster to North America over the past 250 years, and by a commitment to embedding legacy and how the spirit and resilience that contributed to building the USA can continue to be supported in the future including marking other significant anniversaries.”

Mr Crowley said it was an “honour" to sign the memorandum on behalf of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission.

“Northern Ireland’s connection to the American story runs deep and this agreement marks a new chapter in our enduring relationship,” he added.

“This partnership reflects the deep and lasting bonds between Northern Ireland and the United States.

“As we prepare to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, we are proud to recognize Northern Ireland’s special role in our nation’s story and to collaborate on meaningful ways to bring that story to life for people on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The memorandum was signed at the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

“We were delighted to host today’s signing at the Ulster American Folk Park - a place that explores US-NI connections through the stories of emigration from Ulster to North America,” Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive at National Museums NI, said.

"Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Folk Park, and alongside the US250 events, it represents a special opportunity to showcase the history, traditions and culture that continue to link our communities across the Atlantic."

See More: America250, Northern Ireland

Related
News 18 hours ago

MLA condemns those behind viable device discovered in Belfast this morning

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

The lion of Co. Clare that caused chaos online finally unmasked

By: Mark Murphy

News 21 hours ago

Northern Ireland introduces mandatory housing order after bird flu outbreak

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Business 18 hours ago

Financial services firm Payrails to create 50 jobs at new Dublin office

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 23 hours ago

Irishman killed in Australian mine blast as investigators probe explosive device

By: Mark Murphy

News 23 hours ago

Dublin airport set to exceed passenger cap amid record-breaking travel

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Ed Sheeran delights fans with secret Dublin gig

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Irish garden designer Peter Donegan wins prestigious international award

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Allianz’s Dublin HQ targeted in overnight attack claimed by pro-Palestinian group

By: Mark Murphy