Why an Irishman living in London buried himself alive
Entertainment

Why an Irishman living in London buried himself alive

A NEW documentary tells the fascinating story of an Irishman living in London who buried himself alive.

Tipperary-born labourer Michael 'Mick' Meaney was working in the capital when he decided to stage his own burial despite not being dead.

It was 1968 and the Ballyporeen native wanted to compete in the world record competition for ‘Longest Time Spent Buried Alive’.

Michael Meaney lies in a coffin in the Admiral Nelson pub on the eve of his burial record attempt (Pic: TG4)

He was buried for 61 days in a wooden coffin beneath a builder’s yard in Kilburn, north London, where hundreds came to see his burial.

And Mr Meaney was not the first person to take on the unusual feat. It had previously been attempted in 1920s California and also in Skegness, as a new Irish language documentary reveals.

Beo Faoin BhFód, which was commissioned and funded by TG4 and Coimisiún na Meán, tells Mr Meaney’s story.

Mary Meaney, Mick's daughter, features in the documentary (Pic: TG4)

“Using never-before-seen archive, animation, and interviews with people who personally knew Mick, the story is brought to life through the eyes of his loving daughter, who grapples with her father’s bizarre legacy,” the production company explains.

“The programme uses unseen archive, bespoke animation, and first-hand accounts to tell the story like a yarn by the fire in a warm pub,’ they add.

Michael 'Mick' Meaney pictured at the end of his record attempt (Pic: TG4)

It also features an interview with Mr Meaney’s daughter Mary Meaney.

Having premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh, Beo Faoin BhFód was screened at the IFI Documentary Festival and the Kerry International Film Festival.

It will air on TG4 on Wednesday, November 26 at 9.30pm.

See More: Beo Faoin BhFód, Buried Alive, London, Mick Meaney, Tipperary

Related
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ed Sheeran delights fans with secret Dublin gig

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 week ago

The Nolans ‘touched’ to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in their homeland

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 week ago

Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan reunite in The Playboy of the Western World

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 17 hours ago

Dublin-based Sisk completes acquisition of Co. Antrim firm Farrans

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Cannabis smuggler who hid drugs in work bench foiled by sniffer dog

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Horse racing magnate John Magnier gifts Tipperary GAA 14-acre site for 'state-of-the-art' training centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

MLA condemns those behind viable device discovered in Belfast this morning

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 21 hours ago

Financial services firm Payrails to create 50 jobs at new Dublin office

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 22 hours ago

The lion of Co. Clare that caused chaos online finally unmasked

By: Mark Murphy