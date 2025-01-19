Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

THE PSNI have named a man who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim as 53-year-old Lee McCormick from Ballymena.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a lorry, occurred in the Steeple Road area of Antrim at around 9.35am on Thursday.

Mr McCormick, who was riding the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene.

The father-of-two is due to be laid to rest in Ballymena on Sunday afternoon.

Police enquiries into the collision are continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 325 of January 16.