Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision
News

Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

Lee McCormick (Image: via PSNI)

THE PSNI have named a man who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim as 53-year-old Lee McCormick from Ballymena.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a lorry, occurred in the Steeple Road area of Antrim at around 9.35am on Thursday.

Mr McCormick, who was riding the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene.

The father-of-two is due to be laid to rest in Ballymena on Sunday afternoon.

Police enquiries into the collision are continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 325 of January 16.

See More: Antrim

Related

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry
News 2 days ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station
News 2 days ago

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station

By: Fiona Audley

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 3 days ago

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations
News 2 days ago

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations

By: Fiona Audley

‘Devastating’: Rare white-tailed eagle shot dead in Ireland
News 2 days ago

‘Devastating’: Rare white-tailed eagle shot dead in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series
Entertainment 2 days ago

RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series

By: Fiona Audley

Bonnie Brennan appointed new CEO at Christie’s auction house
Business 2 days ago

Bonnie Brennan appointed new CEO at Christie’s auction house

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed
Entertainment 2 days ago

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed

By: Fiona Audley

STI cases in decline in Ireland as home testing on the rise
News 2 days ago

STI cases in decline in Ireland as home testing on the rise

By: Fiona Audley