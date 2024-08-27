Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim
News

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim

A MOTORCYCLIST who died after being involved in a collision in Co. Antrim has been named.

Andrew Agnew died in hospital shortly after the incident which happened in Dunloy at around 8.20pm last night (August 26).

The 53-year-old was driving a Triumph motorcycle which collided with a grey Volkswagen Polo at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road.

Andrew Agnew died following a collision in Co. Antrim

“Motorcyclist Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm,” the PSNI’s Inspector Cherith Adair said in a statement made today.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries,” she added.

“Please call 101, quoting reference 1351 26/08/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

