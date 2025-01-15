Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision
News

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision

POLICE have named a woman who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim as 77-year-old Carole Graham from the Newtownabbey area.

Ms Graham, a pedestrian, died after she was struck by a car in the Glengormley area on Monday evening.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances of the collision and have renewed their appeal for information.

"It was reported at approximately 5pm on Monday, January 13 that there had been a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage on the Antrim Road, Glengormley," said Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has camera footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1168 of January 13.

See More: Antrim

Related

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car
News 1 day ago

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of child sex offences
News 3 days ago

Man arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘Increasing concerns’ for man missing for three months
News 6 days ago

‘Increasing concerns’ for man missing for three months

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Limerick
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap secure 17 nominations as IFTA award contenders revealed
Entertainment 1 day ago

Kneecap secure 17 nominations as IFTA award contenders revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author scoops prize in second annual Nero Book Awards
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish author scoops prize in second annual Nero Book Awards

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged after assaulting four police officers with ‘large piece of wood’
News 1 day ago

Man charged after assaulting four police officers with ‘large piece of wood’

By: Fiona Audley