Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision

POLICE have named a woman who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim as 77-year-old Carole Graham from the Newtownabbey area.

Ms Graham, a pedestrian, died after she was struck by a car in the Glengormley area on Monday evening.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances of the collision and have renewed their appeal for information.

"It was reported at approximately 5pm on Monday, January 13 that there had been a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage on the Antrim Road, Glengormley," said Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has camera footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1168 of January 13.